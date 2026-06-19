Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Jio IPO, Reliance Retail listing to AI strategy - what to expect from Mukesh Ambani’s speech

Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate, will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, June 19.
RIL AGM will begin at 2:00 PM IST via video conferencing. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders and is expected to announce key strategies and future roadmap, as the company accelerates its transformation from a traditional energy giant into a digital and technology-driven conglomerate.
In the Reliance AGM today, investors will closely watch for updates on the much-awaited Jio IPO, artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, new energy projects, retail business expansion, and capital allocation plans.
Market participants are particularly focused on the potential listing of telecom arm Jio Platforms, amid reports that Reliance is preparing to move ahead with the public issue. Additionally, timeline for the listing of Reliance Retail, one of the group’s fastest-growing businesses, will also be eyed.
Beyond the Jio IPO and Reliance Retail IPO, analysts expect Reliance’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to emerge as a major theme during the AGM.
Reliance share price traded higher ahead of the AGM today.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Reliance AGM 2026 today.
Reliance AGM will begin at 2:00 PM IST via video conferencing. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders at the 49th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of the members, to be held on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate, will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, June 19.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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