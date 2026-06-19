Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Jio IPO, Reliance Retail listing to AI strategy - what to expect from Mukesh Ambani’s speech

Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate, will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, June 19.

RIL AGM will begin at 2:00 PM IST via video conferencing. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders and is expected to announce key strategies and future roadmap, as the company accelerates its transformation from a traditional energy giant into a digital and technology-driven conglomerate.

What to expect from Reliance AGM today?

In the Reliance AGM today, investors will closely watch for updates on the much-awaited Jio IPO, artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, new energy projects, retail business expansion, and capital allocation plans.

Market participants are particularly focused on the potential listing of telecom arm Jio Platforms, amid reports that Reliance is preparing to move ahead with the public issue. Additionally, timeline for the listing of Reliance Retail, one of the group’s fastest-growing businesses, will also be eyed.

Beyond the Jio IPO and Reliance Retail IPO, analysts expect Reliance’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to emerge as a major theme during the AGM.

Reliance share price traded higher ahead of the AGM today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Reliance AGM 2026 today.