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Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Jio IPO, Reliance Retail listing to AI strategy - what to expect from Mukesh Ambani’s speech

Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Mukesh Ambani will address shareholders at Reliance Industries’ 49th AGM today at 2 PM. Investors will track announcements on Jio IPO, Reliance Retail listing timeline, AI and data centre investments, new energy projects, among others and Reliance share price movement.

Ankit Gohel
Updated19 Jun 2026, 10:35:10 AM IST
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Investors will closely watch for updates on the much-awaited Jio IPO, AI initiatives, new energy projects, retail business expansion, and capital allocation plans.
Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Investors will closely watch for updates on the much-awaited Jio IPO, AI initiatives, new energy projects, retail business expansion, and capital allocation plans.

Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate, will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, June 19.

RIL AGM will begin at 2:00 PM IST via video conferencing. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders and is expected to announce key strategies and future roadmap, as the company accelerates its transformation from a traditional energy giant into a digital and technology-driven conglomerate.

What to expect from Reliance AGM today?

In the Reliance AGM today, investors will closely watch for updates on the much-awaited Jio IPO, artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, new energy projects, retail business expansion, and capital allocation plans.

Market participants are particularly focused on the potential listing of telecom arm Jio Platforms, amid reports that Reliance is preparing to move ahead with the public issue. Additionally, timeline for the listing of Reliance Retail, one of the group’s fastest-growing businesses, will also be eyed.

Beyond the Jio IPO and Reliance Retail IPO, analysts expect Reliance’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to emerge as a major theme during the AGM.

Reliance share price traded higher ahead of the AGM today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Reliance AGM 2026 today.

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19 Jun 2026, 10:35:10 AM IST

Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: When will Reliance AGM begin?

Reliance AGM will begin at 2:00 PM IST via video conferencing. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders at the 49th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of the members, to be held on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).

19 Jun 2026, 10:27:06 AM IST

Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Reliance Industries to hold AGM today

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire chairman Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate, will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, June 19.

Reliance IndustriesRIL AGMReliance Industries AGMMukesh Ambani
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