Reliance AGM: Reliance Retail bets on AI and consumer intelligence to power next phase of growth

Strong momentum in quick commerce, continued expansion of its grocery network, and growing consumer demand across fashion, beauty, and electronics helped Reliance Retail deliver another year of strong growth in FY26, Executive Director Isha Ambani said while addressing shareholders at the company's AGM on Friday.

The company also expanded its physical footprint and digital capabilities during the year, further strengthening its position in India's retail market. It continued to invest in technology, supply chains, and new consumer brands to support its long-term growth ambitions, Isha said.

Expanding retail footprint and quick commerce reach Isha said Reliance Retail's footprint expanded to 20,160 stores spanning 78 million sq. ft., while its Smart Bazaar grocery network crossed the milestone of 1,000 stores. The company strengthened its sourcing ecosystem by procuring about 5.7 lakh metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables from over 40,000 farmers and selling 12 lakh metric tonnes of staples during the year.

On quick commerce, she said JioMart has emerged as one of India's largest networks in the segment, with more than 3,100 stores serving over 1,200 cities and 5,100 PIN codes. She added that average daily orders grew 3.6 times year-on-year, while repeat orders increased more than six-fold.

Fashion, beauty, and lifestyle businesses In the fashion and lifestyle segment, Isha said Reliance Retail sold over 800,000 garments every day during FY26. She added that AJIO's average bill value rose 23%, average selling price increased 17%, and its product catalogue expanded to three million options.

According to Isha, AJIO has grown seven-fold over the last five years, while Ajio Rush, the company's four-hour delivery service, now covers more than 600 towns. She also said Shein crossed 11 million app installs during the year.

Reliance Retail expanded its premium fashion portfolio through exclusive partnerships with brands such as Stella McCartney, Kurt Geiger, Max & Co., and Fabletics. She also highlighted the launch of Puraveda under Tira and the acquisition of wellness brand Pahadi Local as part of the company's strategy to scale Indian beauty and wellness brands.

"Tira is anchored in deep pride in India's rich heritage, placing traditional Indian products on mainstream consumer shelves," Ambani said. She added that Tira recently introduced Puraveda, its Ayurveda-inspired beauty range, aimed at bringing Indian wellness traditions to a wider audience.

Reliance Retail also welcomed Pahadi Local into its portfolio. Known for its mountain-sourced ingredients and its flagship Gutti Ka Tel product, the homegrown brand represents authentic Indian wellness traditions. Ambani said the company plans to scale its own brands across India and international markets, positioning Indian beauty products alongside leading global brands.

Electronics, jewellery and digital distribution In consumer electronics, Isha added that the company sold more than 2,500 smartphones every hour, while its resQ after-sales network handled 6.5 million service requests during the year.

JioMart Digital has become India's largest mobile distributor, supported by over 1.2 lakh active retail partners and a network reach spanning more than 85% of the addressable retail universe.

In the jewellery segment, she said average bill value grew 53% year-on-year, supported by the company's continued focus on design-led diamond jewellery.

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AI and consumer intelligence to power next phase of growth Looking ahead, Isha Ambani said Reliance Retail's next phase of growth will be driven by artificial intelligence and a deeper understanding of Indian consumers.

"The Intelligence Era in Reliance Retail is not a vision. It is already live," she said, adding that the company aims to combine technology with insights into India's diverse consumer preferences, aspirations, and shopping habits.

Over the next decade, Reliance Retail seeks to build a sustainable, inclusive, and technology-led retail ecosystem while contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

"Our long-term ambition is to become one of India's largest FMCG companies, with a global platform to match," she said.

Revenue tops ₹ 3.7 lakh crore in FY26 Reliance Retail delivered a strong financial performance in FY26, with gross revenue rising 11.8% year-on-year to ₹3.7 lakh crore and profit after tax increasing 12% to ₹13,838 crore, Ambani told shareholders.

EBITDA grew 7.9% to ₹27,033 crore, while the registered customer base expanded to 387 million. The company processed 1.93 billion transactions during the year, up 39% from FY25, a trend that Ambani said reflected the growing adoption of quick commerce among Indian consumers.