The board meeting of Reliance Industries Limited took place on July 21 and have also released of the company's quarterly results. The net profit stood at ₹16,011 crore vs ₹17,955 crore (YoY). Whereas, the revenue at ₹2.07 lakh crore vs ₹2.19 lakh crore (YoY).

In continuation of the previous intimation on July 17, 2023, and in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), the Board of Directors of the Company recommended a dividend of Rs. 9.00 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, during their meeting held on July 21, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the total outstanding Non-Convertible Debentures of the Group amount to Rs. 25,266 crore, out of which Rs. 3,000 crore is secured. The Secured Non-Convertible Debentures are backed by a first charge on specific movable properties of the Group, and the security cover exceeds 1.25 times the principal and interest amount of these debentures.

