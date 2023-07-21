Reliance board recommends Rs. 9 dividend per share for FY 2023 and and secure debentures status disclosed1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 08:13 PM IST
The company adjusted previous quarter's financial figures for comparability. Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs. 9.00 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Total outstanding Non-Convertible Debentures amount to Rs. 25,266 crore, with Rs. 3,000 crore secured.
The board meeting of Reliance Industries Limited took place on July 21 and have also released of the company's quarterly results. The net profit stood at ₹16,011 crore vs ₹17,955 crore (YoY). Whereas, the revenue at ₹2.07 lakh crore vs ₹2.19 lakh crore (YoY).
