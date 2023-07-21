comScore
Reliance board recommends Rs. 9 dividend per share for FY 2023 and and secure debentures status disclosed
Reliance board recommends Rs. 9 dividend per share for FY 2023 and and secure debentures status disclosed

 1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 08:13 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

The company adjusted previous quarter's financial figures for comparability. Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs. 9.00 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. Total outstanding Non-Convertible Debentures amount to Rs. 25,266 crore, with Rs. 3,000 crore secured.

Reliance Industries declared its April-June quarter results on Friday, July 21
Reliance Industries declared its April-June quarter results on Friday, July 21

The board meeting of Reliance Industries Limited took place on July 21 and have also released of the company's quarterly results. The net profit stood at 16,011 crore vs 17,955 crore (YoY). Whereas, the revenue at 2.07 lakh crore vs 2.19 lakh crore (YoY).

In continuation of the previous intimation on July 17, 2023, and in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR), the Board of Directors of the Company recommended a dividend of Rs. 9.00 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, during their meeting held on July 21, 2023.

As of June 30, 2023, the total outstanding Non-Convertible Debentures of the Group amount to Rs. 25,266 crore, out of which Rs. 3,000 crore is secured. The Secured Non-Convertible Debentures are backed by a first charge on specific movable properties of the Group, and the security cover exceeds 1.25 times the principal and interest amount of these debentures.

 

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 08:13 PM IST
