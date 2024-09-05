Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Reliance bonus issue announced: RIL board approves 1:1 issue of free shares; Here's what shareholders must know

Reliance bonus issue announced: RIL board approves 1:1 issue of free shares; Here's what shareholders must know

Nikita Prasad

  • Reliance bonus issue: The board approved RIL bonus issue in the ratio 1:1 for shareholders at its meeting on Thursday, September 5

Reliance Industries AGM 2024: RIL board approved the bonus issue in the ratio 1:1 on September 5; In Picture: A man walks past a Reliance Industries sign board installed on a road divider in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Reliance bonus issue: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries board approved the bonus issue in the ratio 1:1 on Thursday, September 5, which was announced during the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's 47th annual general meeting (AGM) late in August. The board also approved and increase in authorised share capital from 15,000 crore to 50,000 crore.

This marks Reliance's sixth bonus issue and the first since 2017. Shares of India's largest company by market capitalisation have outperformed the Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, year-to-date (YTD). Till September 4 close, Reliance share price has gained 17 per cent on the BSE this year against a 16 per cent gain in the Nifty 50 and 14 per cent gain in Sensex.

Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, "The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, have:

a. Approved forfeiture of partly paid-up equity shares of the Company on which call money (First Call or Second and Final Call or both), remains unpaid. The forfeiture will be effected in case the payment of call money is not made on or before September 20, 2024.

b. Recommended to the shareholders for their approval, through postal ballot:

i. issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (one) new fully paid-up equity share of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid-up equity share of 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of securities premium received in cash and / or general reserve and / or retained earnings;

ii. increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 15,000 crore to Rs. 50,000 crore.

The record date will be intimated separately."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
