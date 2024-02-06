Reliance, BPCL, HPCL, IOC in a multi-year re-rating and earnings upgrade cycle, says Morgan Stanley
Reliance Industries, BPCL, HPCL and IOCL are in the early days of this re-rating given tight fuel supplies and rising availability of challenged crude, foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said in a report.
Reliance Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), the Indian refiners, are in a multi-year re-rating and earnings upgrade cycle and remain underappreciated even after the sector’s recent outperformance, analysts said.
