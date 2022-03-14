Reliance capital shares surge as Adani, Poonawalla, others bid to acquire

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RCap has invited expression of interest (EOI) from companies as part of its insolvency resolution proceeds. The date for submitting bids has been extended till March 25 from earlier March 11, 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital stock hits the upper circuit on Monday's early trade after reports stated that Adani Finserve, KKR, Piramal Finance, and Poonawala Finance are among the 14 bidders that have shown interest to acquire the company.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital stock hits the upper circuit on Monday's early trade after reports stated that Adani Finserve, KKR, Piramal Finance, and Poonawala Finance are among the 14 bidders that have shown interest to acquire the company.
On BSE, today, RCap stock extended its upper circuit level. At around 10.33 am, the stock was trading at the fresh upper circuit of Rs14.37 apiece on the exchange up by 4.97%.
RCap has invited expression of interest (EOI) from companies as part of its insolvency resolution proceeds. The date for submitting bids has been extended till March 25 from earlier March 11, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Other companies that have submitted bids for Reliance Capital are - ArpWood, Varde Partners, Multiples Fund, Nippon Life, JC Flowers, Brookfield, Oaktree, Apollo Global, Blackstone, and Hero Fincorp among others, as per sources reported by PTI.
As per the sources, there are two options given to the bidders either to bid for acquiring the entire Reliance Capital or bid for any one or more of the company's eight subsidiaries. It is being known that the majority of the biddings are for acquiring the entire company.
RBI-appointed Nageswara Rao Y is the administrator of Reliance Capital's Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RCap has a consolidated debt of about Rs40,000 crore. RBI had applied to initiate CIRP against the Reliance Group company at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench.
Subsidiaries of Reliance Capital under insolvency resolution are - Reliance General Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, Reliance Securities, Reliance Asset Reconstruction Company, Reliance Home Finance, and Reliance Commercial Finance.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!