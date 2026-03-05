Reliance, MRPL, other refinery stocks rally up to 5% as China reportedly plans to suspend diesel, gasoline exports

Shares of Reliance Industries, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, MRPL, other refiners rallied up to 5% on Thursday on reports that China plans to suspend exports of diesel and gasoline.

Reliance Industries share price jumped nearly 3%, while Chennai Petroleum Corporation shares rallied 5.4%, and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals stock price surged as much as 5.72%.

Among PSU stocks, Indian Oil Corporation shares rallied 2.87%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) share price gained 2.37%, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) share price rose 1.37%.

According to a Bloomberg report, China’s government has told the country’s largest oil refiners to suspend exports of diesel and gasoline as an escalating war in the Middle East disrupts the arrival of crude from one of the world’s largest producing regions.

Officials from the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning body, reportedly met refinery executives and verbally directed them to temporarily halt refined fuel exports with immediate effect, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Refiners were also asked to stop signing new export contracts and negotiate the cancellation of previously agreed shipments, the report added.

However, the suspension will not apply to jet and bunker fuel held in bonded storage, or to supplies destined for Hong Kong and Macau.

Major Chinese refiners such as PetroChina, Sinopec, CNOOC, Sinochem Group and private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical regularly receive fuel export quotas from the government.

“This development could have a marginal negative impact on players such as Reliance Industries, which export large quantities of oil-based derivative products. However, much will depend on whether refiners adhere to China’s call to suspend exports. Ultimately, companies will take a decision only if it aligns with their own commercial interests,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, an independent markets analyst and wealth advisor.

Meanwhile, a reduction in Chinese fuel exports — one of Asia’s largest sources of refined product supply — could further tighten the regional market and drive refining margins higher.

Diesel processing margins were hovering near three-year highs at around $49 per barrel on Thursday, according to LSEG pricing data, while jet fuel cracks were trading above $55 per barrel.