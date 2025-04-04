Reliance Communications: Anil Ambani-led company discloses total debt of THIS amount. Check here

Reliance Communications share price traded higher after hitting lower circuit in early deals on Friday. Reliance Communications shares hit a 5% lower circuit of ₹1.62 apiece on the BSE. However, the penny stock recovered and was trading over 3% higher on the bourses.

The Anil Ambani Group company, Reliance Communications on Friday reported a total financial indebtedness of ₹40,413 crore, which includes both short-term and long-term debt, as of March 31, 2025.

However, this total does not account for accrued interest amounting to ₹30,116 crore on loans from banks and financial institutions, nor does it include ₹3,361 crore in interest on Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), Reliance Communications said in a regulatory disclosure on April 4.

The company made a disclosure to stock exchanges as per SEBI circular in respect of defaults of payment of interest/ repayment of principal amount on loans/ financial institutions and listed debt securities as at March 31, 2025.

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short-term and long term debt is at ₹40,413 crore, Reliance Communications said.

“Reliance Communications is currently undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Therefore, the debts of RCOM shall be resolved in accordance with the provisions of the Code,” Reliance Communications added.

With effect from June 28, 2019, the company’s affairs, business and assets are being managed by, and the powers of the board of directors are vested in, the Resolution Professional, Mr. Anish Niranjan Nanavaty, appointed by Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, it added.

Reliance Communications Stock Price Trend Reliance Communications share price gained over 1% in one month, but has fallen 13.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past six months, the shares of Anil Ambani-led telecom company has dropped 23%. The penny stock has fallen 10% in one year.

At 1:50 PM, Reliance Communications shares were trading 1.18% lower at ₹1.68 apiece on the BSE.