Reliance Consumer Products becomes promoter of multibagger stock that has surged 4,920% in five years

Lotus Chocolate Company has informed the exchanges that Reliance Consumer Products Limited (now operating under Tira Beauty Limited as New RCPL) has officially become the new promoter and holding company of the confectionery maker, following the implementation of a composite scheme of arrangement within the Reliance Retail group.

In a regulatory filing, Lotus Chocolate Company said it received a letter dated December 1, 2025, from Tira Beauty Limited (New RCPL), confirming that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, had sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement on November 6, 2025.

The scheme involves Reliance Retail Limited (RRL), Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), Reliance Consumer Products Limited (Old RCPL), New RCPL, and their respective shareholders and creditors, under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act, 2013.

As part of the approved scheme, the entire 65,49,065 equity shares, representing 51% of Lotus Chocolate’s paid-up share capital, previously held by RCPL (Old RCPL), have now been transferred to and vested in New RCPL with effect from December 1, 2025, Lotus Chocolate Company said in a regulatory filing on December 1.

This makes New RCPL the new holding company and promoter of Lotus Chocolate.

Lotus Chocolate also noted that there is no change in the aggregate shareholding of the promoter and promoter group, as the ownership has merely transitioned from Old RCPL to New RCPL as part of the internal restructuring within Reliance Retail entities.

Lotus Chocolate Share Price Performance Lotus Chocolate share price has fallen 14% in one month and has declined more than 26% in three months. The smallcap stock has dropped 21% in six months and has plunged 40% in the past one year. However, Lotus Chocolate share price has jumped by a staggering 280% in two years and has delivered solid multibagger returns of 4,920% in the past five years.