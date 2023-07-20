Reliance demerger: Jio Financial Services valued at ₹261.85, surpasses analysts estimates1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Based on the closing price of RIL shares at the end of pre-opening session at ₹2,580 and previous close of ₹2,841.85 on Wednesday, Jio Financial Services will be included in indices at ₹261.85. It will stay there, at the constant price of ₹261.85 till the listing date of Jio Financial is set
New Delhi: Jio Financial Services was valued at ₹261.85 per share on the National Stock Exchange at the end of a special pre-open call auction session conducted in the capital market segment for price discovery on Thursday. This follows its demerger with Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), the share price of which fell to ₹2,580.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×