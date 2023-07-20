Analysts at JP Morgan had said that the implied value for Jio Financial Services currently stood at ₹189 per share and is based only on the treasury shares of RIL. Analysts at Nuvama Equity Research had valued treasury shares at ₹168 apiece (6% of market price) based on RIL’s closing price on 14 July. They, however, said that RIL stock could be least impacted by this demerger and instead see an upside of 3-5%.

