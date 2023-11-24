Reliance, Gail, IOC’s petchem margins to remain suppressed, says Prabhudas Lilladher; downgrades RIL
Petchem margins have been suppressed since the beginning of 2023 and analysts expect Reliance Industries (RIL), GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation’s petchem margins to remain weak going into 2024 too, on the back of production capacities exceeding demand.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) among the oil & gas sector companies are likely to see their petrochemical margins remaining under pressure on the back of increasing capacities by Chinese refiners, analysts said.
