Reliance GDR price dips after Reliance Q4 results 2026. Should you buy Reliance shares on Monday?

Reliance Q4 results 2026: Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declared its Q4 results 2026 on Friday evening. When the Reliance Q4 results 2026 were declared, the Indian stock market was closed, but the London Stock Exchange was open, which is a primary exchange for RIL's Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) maintains a significant presence in international capital markets through its GDRs, and one Reliance GDR is equivalent to two Reliance shares, each with a face value of ₹10. After Reliance announced its Q4 results 2026 on Friday, the Reliance GDR price fell and closed at $57.50, logging an intraday loss of 0.86%. This may have dented bulls' sentiment as they look at the Reliance GDR price as a cue for the Reliance share price opening the next day. So, it is important for stock investors to know whether Reliance's Q4 results 2026 will fuel the Reliance share price.

According to stock market investors, Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate has reported mixed Q4 results 2026, with strong top-line momentum offset by margin pressure in energy and higher costs, leading to lower net profit. However, Jio Platforms was the standout with revenue up 12.7% to ₹44,928 crore and EBITDA up 17.9% to ₹20,060 crore.

Reliance Q4 results 2026 review Speaking on the Reliance Q4 results, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said Reliance Industries reported a mixed Q4 FY26, with strong top-line momentum offset by margin pressure in energy and higher costs, leading to lower net profit. Consolidated gross revenue rose 12.9% YoY to ₹325,290 crore ($34.3 billion), driven by double-digit growth across O2C, Digital Services, and Retail, while Oil & Gas revenue declined due to lower KG D6 production. However, consolidated EBITDA was flat at ₹48,588 crore ($5.1 billion), down 0.3% YoY, as robust growth in Jio Platforms and Retail was offset by weaker energy businesses.

“EBITDA margin contracted 200 bps to 14.9%. Higher depreciation (+9.9% YoY to ₹14,808 crore) and finance costs (+7.0% to ₹6,585 crore) on the operationalisation of 5G spectrum further weighed on earnings. Consequently, Profit After Tax fell 8.1% YoY to ₹20,616 crore ($2.2 billion), and PAT including associates/JVs declined 8.9% to ₹20,589 crore,” Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said.

Reliance Jio Q4 results 2026 Speaking on Reliance Jio Q4 results, Seema Srivastava said that Jio Platforms was the standout with revenue up 12.7% to ₹44,928 crore and EBITDA up 17.9% to ₹20,060 crore, margin expanding 230 bps to 52.4% on 5G and home broadband traction, with 524 million subscribers, including 268 million 5G users.

Reliance Retail Q4 results 2026 The SMC Global Securities expert said that Reliance Retail grew revenue 10.8% to ₹98,232 crore and EBITDA 3.1% to ₹6,921 crore, though margin slipped 60 bps to 7.9% due to hyper-local commerce investments; store count crossed 20,000.

Reliance's O2C revenue jumped 12.4% to ₹184,944 crore, but EBITDA fell 3.7% to ₹14,520 crore as transportation fuel cracks were offset by higher crude premiums, freight, policy disruptions, and SAED on exports, with margins down 130 bps to 7.9%. Oil & Gas revenue dropped 8.9%, and EBITDA fell 18.1% on lower volumes and realisations. Despite quarterly softness, FY26 was a record, with annual PAT up 18.3% to ₹95,610 crore.

Reliance share price outlook Decoding Reliance GDR price dip after the Q4 results 2026, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental equity analyst, said the dip is not that big, which would worry Dalal Street bulls. He said that the Reliance O2C business has taken a hit, with international triggers playing a major role, including the Middle East crisis, the Strait of Hormuz blockade, and ongoing uncertainty around the US-Iran war, which has hit the business of most Indian oil majors. Once geopolitical tensions settle down, the O2C business of the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate is expected to report strong numbers.

Expecting Reliance share price to remain range-bound on Monday, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said RIL share price is currently trading within a consolidation range on the daily chart, indicating a phase of sideways price action and indecision. The stock has established a key resistance level near ₹1380, and a decisive breakout above this zone—preferably supported by strong volume—would signal a potential bullish continuation and can be considered a buying opportunity.

“On the downside, immediate support is placed around ₹1280, which has been acting as a demand zone. A breakdown below this level may weaken the current structure and could lead to further downside pressure,” said Dongre.

The Anand Rathi expert said the stock remains range-bound between ₹1280 and ₹1380, and a breakout or breakdown from this range will likely determine the next directional move.