Reliance gets a thumbs up from Jefferies, here's why the foreign brokerage feels stock can gain another 20%
Stock Market Today- Reliance Industries that had underperformed Nifty by almost 9% year to date, has started to see an up move. Among multiple triggers renewable equipment business is also likely to drive earnings growth and Jefferies target price indicates more than 20% gains for the stock
Reliance Industries share price gained more than 1% on Wednesday. The up move in Reliance Industries having maximum weightage in the Nifty remains positive for the support and upside to the indices. Reliance Industries underperformed Nifty during the calendar year by around 9%.
