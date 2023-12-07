Reliance Industries share price gained more than 1% on Wednesday. The up move in Reliance Industries having maximum weightage in the Nifty remains positive for the support and upside to the indices. Reliance Industries underperformed Nifty during the calendar year by around 9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The outlook for Reliance Industries while is improving led by rebounding Refining margins in Oil to chemicals business. The pet-chem oversupply continues, however, this is not a big risk to earnings now as Retail and Telecom , the consumer facing business contribute more than half to operating performance say analysts. As they wait for triggers for telecom business prospects led by tariff hikes or in the retail business there are few more opportunities that can contribute to earnings growth.

Analysts at Jefferies India expect gains for Reliance Industries led by the renewable equipment business

As per Jefferies, Reliance Industries will commission phase I PV (photovoltaic) module and storage capacity mid-CY2024. Chinese overcapacity has weighed on renewable equipment profitability globally. Government’s ambitious installation target, lower bidding intensity, custom duty on Chinese imports, implementation of ALMM (approved lit of models and manufacturers) next fiscal and possible exports to the US at premium prices should aid economics feel analysts.

Indian module exports are already up 5 times till date in FY24 driven by US. They see little value being imputed to renewables in Current market price and expect gains of more than 20% for stock trading at ₹2,460 levels to a target price of ₹2,990. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Jefferies, the Reliance Industries stock is trading at a discount to its 5-year average forward EBITDA (earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization). They see tariff hike, faster broadband sub growth and lower capex in Jio as well as Retail in FY25 The risk reward remain favorable as per analysts as teher exist multiple triggers in calender year 2024.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.