Reliance Group stocks ahead of Q2 results today: How Jio Platforms, RIL shares are performing? JPL-RIL earnings schedule

Reliance Group stocks ahead of Q2 results today: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group stocks - Reliance Industries and newly listed Jio Platforms - are set to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026, on Friday, 30 October.

Reliance Industries share price opened higher on Friday but soon lost momentum, slipping into negative territory and declining by less than 1%. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,157.10 per share ahead of the company’s earnings announcement.

Similarly, Jio Platforms share price reversed their initial gains after opening in the green during Friday’s trading session. The stock declined by over 2.41%, hitting an intraday low during the session.

Reliance Industries Q2 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Reliance Industries' consolidated EBITDA to increase 15% year-on-year (YoY) and 11.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

At the segment level, O2C EBITDA is projected to grow 47% YoY, while retail EBITDA is likely to decline marginally by 0.8% and oil and gas EBITDA is expected to fall 7.2%.

The brokerage expects the O2C business to benefit from strong SEZ refinery earnings, the absence of windfall tax impact, US ethane-based petrochemicals and a weaker rupee. In contrast, the retail business is likely to report relatively subdued performance, with revenue growth of 11.7% YoY and lower EBITDA margins. The oil and gas segment is also expected to remain weak due to declining production.

“We expect consolidated EBITDA to decline 0.8% year-on-year (YoY) in the Retail segment, although it is likely to increase 7.2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Meanwhile, O2C EBITDA is projected to surge 47% YoY and 29% QoQ, while the E&P segment is expected to witness a decline of 7.2% YoY and 6.7% QoQ,” the firm said in a note.

Jio Platforms Q2 results 2026 preview Brokerages and market experts expect Jio Platforms to deliver a strong performance in its Q2 results for 2026, projecting double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth in both revenue from operations and net profit. They have advised existing shareholders to hold the stock while maintaining a stop-loss below its listing price of ₹1,358. Experts believe the share price could move towards ₹1,500 if the newly listed Reliance Group company reports quarterly earnings in line with market expectations.

Commenting on Jio Platforms' Q2 results outlook, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said the company is likely to meet market estimates, reporting healthy growth in revenue from operations and net profit on both a yearly and sequential basis.

According to Srivastava, Jio Platforms is expected to post revenue from operations of around ₹40,000 crore, marking an increase of nearly 11% YoY and 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Net profit is projected to grow by approximately 18% YoY, while EBITDA is also expected to register similar growth. The analyst further anticipates an improvement in EBITDA margins. However, she advised investors to closely monitor the company's average revenue per user (ARPU) growth on both a sequential and annual basis, as it remains an important indicator of business performance.

Should you buy or sell Reliance Group stocks ahead of Q2 results? On the RIL stock outlook, Srivastava said that ahead of its Q2 earnings, Reliance Industries presents a mixed operational outlook, making a hold recommendation prudent for existing investors.

“Investors should closely monitor upcoming commentary regarding telecom tariff adjustments, subscriber monetization milestones, and retail margin recovery before making fresh allocation or exit decisions,” she added

On the other hand, Anuj Gupta, SEBI Registered Research Analyst, recommend investors to buy and hold Reliance Industries shares, as the launch of Jio Platforms has enhanced the valuation of the overall Reliance empire.

“Efficient management, adequate growth opportunities and strong corporate governance have positively influenced the company's outlook. Reliance continues to be supported by strong fundamentals, which provide confidence in its long-term growth prospects. We expect the stock to test the ₹1,500–1,700 levels over the next one year,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, for Jio Platforms share, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, that the weighted average of Jio Platforms shares improved from ₹1,360 to ₹1,410 on Thursday, as the stock hit a new high of ₹1,489.70 per share during the Thursday session.

“My suggestion to Jio Platforms shareholders, who applied for the IPO and received company shares through the share allocation process, is to holdthe scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss below the listing price of ₹1,358. The Reliance Group stock may touch the ₹1,500 levels, if the Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026 meet the market estimates,” said Kejriwal.