Reliance, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance amongst top contenders to touch $1 trillion market value by 2032: ICICI Securities
Stock Market Today- Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance are amongst $1 trillion market value contenders by 2032 as per ICICI Securities.
ICICI Securities calculations suggest that India’s first US Dollar 1 trillion market cap (m-cap) stock could emerge by 2032. Reliance Industries , HDFC Bank , Bajaj Finance are amongst the top contenders that could reach $1 trillion market value by 2032 as per ICICI Securities.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started