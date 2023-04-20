Reliance Industrial Infra Q4 net profit up 988% at 11.54 Cr, Board declares dividend

Commenting on the technical outlook of the stock, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer-Tips2trades said "Even though Q4FY23 results are good with decent revenue growth, profits are higher only due to an exceptional item which could limit upside in the stock price. "Reliance industrial infrastructure has strong resistance at 870-890 zone on the Daily charts. A daily close below support of 811 could lead to lower target of 730 in the near term."