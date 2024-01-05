Reliance Industries-Analysts maintain bullish 2024 outlook led by Retail and Jio . Jefferies sees more than 20% upside
Outlook 2024- Reliance Industries share price has seen gains of 11.7% during 2023 underperforming Nifty gains of 20%. Analysts maintain positive outlook now as valuations are reasonable. The peak capex cycle is behind as tariff hikes in Jio can drive further upside. Retail sees healthy outlook.
Reliance Industries' share price that had risen 11.78% during 2023 however had underperformed benchmark Nifty-50 index that had gained more than a 20% during 2023. As the wait for fresh triggers continued, analysts however maintain a bullish outlook on Reliance Industries during 2024.
