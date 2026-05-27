Reliance Industries announces 49th AGM date, sets record date for FY26 dividend

Reliance Industries, the country’s most valuable company by market capitalisation, has announced that its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Friday, 19 June 2026.
“The Forty-ninth Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) (‘AGM’) of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (‘VC’) / Other Audio Visual Means (‘OAVM’), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India,” the company said in its filing.
The company has also fixed Friday, 5 June 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Reliance Industries stated that the dividend, if approved by shareholders at the AGM, will be paid within 7 days of the meeting's conclusion.
Further, the company has set Friday, 12 June 2026, as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of members to vote on the resolutions mentioned in the AGM notice. The virtual AGM will allow shareholders to participate remotely and vote on key resolutions, including the approval of the dividend and other business matters related to FY26.
Along with the company’s March quarter results, the oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani had, in April, recommended a dividend of ₹6 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.
For the quarter ended March 2026, the company reported a 12.9% YoY increase in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹2,98,621 crore. In the corresponding quarter of FY25, Reliance Industries had posted revenue of ₹2,64,573 crore.
RIL’s gross revenue rose 13% YoY to ₹3,25,290 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) declined 8.1% YoY to ₹20,616 crore. The company reported a marginal decline in consolidated EBITDA for the quarter, which fell 0.3% YoY to ₹48,588 crore, while EBITDA margins contracted by 200 basis points to 14.9%.
For the full financial year FY26, net profit increased 16% to ₹80,775 crore, while revenue from operations rose 9.75% to ₹10.75 lakh crore. Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company remained resilient despite geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices, and shifting global trade patterns, supported by its diversified business portfolio and strong domestic focus.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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