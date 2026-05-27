Reliance Industries announces 49th AGM date, sets record date for FY26 dividend

Reliance Industries, the country’s most valuable company by market capitalisation, has announced that its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Friday, 19 June 2026.
“The Forty-ninth Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) (‘AGM’) of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (‘VC’) / Other Audio Visual Means (‘OAVM’), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India,” the company said in its filing.
The company has also fixed Friday, 5 June 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Reliance Industries stated that the dividend, if approved by shareholders at the AGM, will be paid within 7 days of the meeting's conclusion.
Further, the company has set Friday, 12 June 2026, as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of members to vote on the resolutions mentioned in the AGM notice. The virtual AGM will allow shareholders to participate remotely and vote on key resolutions, including the approval of the dividend and other business matters related to FY26.
Along with the company’s March quarter results, the oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani had, in April, recommended a dividend of ₹6 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.
For the quarter ended March 2026, the company reported a 12.9% YoY increase in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹2,98,621 crore. In the corresponding quarter of FY25, Reliance Industries had posted revenue of ₹2,64,573 crore.
RIL’s gross revenue rose 13% YoY to ₹3,25,290 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) declined 8.1% YoY to ₹20,616 crore. The company reported a marginal decline in consolidated EBITDA for the quarter, which fell 0.3% YoY to ₹48,588 crore, while EBITDA margins contracted by 200 basis points to 14.9%.
For the full financial year FY26, net profit increased 16% to ₹80,775 crore, while revenue from operations rose 9.75% to ₹10.75 lakh crore. Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company remained resilient despite geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices, and shifting global trade patterns, supported by its diversified business portfolio and strong domestic focus.
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