Reliance Industries announces AGM date, record date for final dividend

Reliance Industries announces AGM date, record date for final dividend1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Reliance Industries AGM: RIL board is expected to make announcements about Jio Financial Services share listing date in its Annual General Meeting scheduled on 28th August 2023
Reliance Industries AGM: Sensex heavy weight Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced that company's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) would take place on 28th August 2023. The RIL AGM will be held at 2:00 PM (IST) on the above said date. In this AGM, RIL board is expected to some concrete announcement in regard to listing of Jio Financial Services share listing. However, RIL is yet to make any official announcement in regard to its AGM agenda.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started