Reliance Industries announces AGM date, record date for final dividend

Reliance Industries AGM: Sensex heavy weight Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced that company's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) would take place on 28th August 2023. The RIL AGM will be held at 2:00 PM (IST) on the above said date. In this AGM, RIL board is expected to some concrete announcement in regard to listing of Jio Financial Services share listing. However, RIL is yet to make any official announcement in regard to its AGM agenda.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate also declared to have fixed 21st August 2023 as record date for dividend payment for the financial year 2022-23.

Reliance AGM date, time, other details

RIL informed Indian stock market exchanges about the 46th AGM date citing, "This is to inform that the Forty-sixth Annual General Meeting (Post-lPO) ("AGM") of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM"), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India."

The 46th AGM of Reliance Industries Ltd is most awaited as it is taking place after the demerger of Jio Financial Services Ltd from RIL. Market is seeing at this Reliance demerger as an exercise to expand business in the financial sector.

Record date for dividend payment

In its exchange communication, Reliance Industries informed about the dividend record date citing, "The Company has fixed Monday, August 21, 2023 as: (a) the "Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM; (b) the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM."

Reliance board has already declared final dividend of ₹9 per share for the financial year 2022-23. This means those who hold Reliance shares on 21st August 2023 after end of the trading hours, they would be eligible for ₹9 per share final dividend payment.