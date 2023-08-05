Reliance Industries announces AGM date, record date for final dividend

Record date for dividend payment

In its exchange communication, Reliance Industries informed about the dividend record date citing, "The Company has fixed Monday, August 21, 2023 as: (a) the "Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM; (b) the "Record Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM."