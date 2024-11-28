Reliance Industries arm acquires 21% stake in US-based Wavetech Helium for $12 million

  • Reliance Finance and Investments USA LLC, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance, entered into a stock purchase agreement with Wavetech Helium Inc

Nikita Prasad
Updated28 Nov 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Reliance Industries' subsidiary acquired a 21 per cent stake in Wavetech Helium. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Reliance Industries’ subsidiary acquired a 21 per cent stake in Wavetech Helium. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo(REUTERS)

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced on Thursday, November 28 that its US-based subsidiary Reliance Finance and Investments USA LLC, has acquired a 21 per cent stake in the US helium gas exploration and production company Wavetech Helium Inc for $12 million. The deal was formalised through a stock purchase agreement.

"Reliance Finance and Investments USA LLC, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has on November 27, 2024 entered into a stock purchase agreement with Wavetech Helium Inc (WHI) and subscribed to a 21 per cent stake of WHI for an aggregate consideration of $12 million," said the oil-to-telecom conglomerate in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

WHI was incorporated in the US on July 2, 2021, and it started commercial operations in 2024. WHI is a US helium gas exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce helium gas from underground reservoirs.

Helium is used in medical applications, scientific research, aerospace and aeronautics, electronics, and fibre optics. According to RIL, given the growth in artificial intelligence (AI) and related data centres, the overall helium demand for semiconductor manufacturing is expected to increase. 

"The acquisition is part of RIL's strategy to expand its exploration and production business in low-carbon solutions. No governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the above transaction," said the multinational conglomerate in its statement. Shares of RIL settled 1.67 per cent lower at 1,271.35 apiece on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Q2 Results

India's most valuable company reported a consolidated profit of 16,563 crore in the July-September quarter of FY25, which was 4.7 per cent lower than the same period last year. The consolidated revenue from operations during the September quarter was flat at 2,35,481 crore.

Reliance reported consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 43,934 crore for the quarter, two per cent higher year-on-year. EBITDA margin is 17 per cent compared to 17.5 per cent last year. Reliance Industries reported muted growth in the second quarter of FY25 due to a weaker oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 08:34 PM IST
