Reliance Industries becomes 1st Indian firm to cross 11.5 trillion m-cap mark

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 06:46 PM IST PTI

  • The Reliance Industries' market valuation rose by 40,508.8 crore to 11,73,677.35 crore at close of trade on the BSE
  • The market heavyweight stock jumped 3.57% to close at 1,851.40 on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 3.94% to a record high of 1,858

NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Limited on Monday added another feather to its cap as its market valuation crossed 11.5 lakh crore mark, the first by any domestic company.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 3.57% to close at 1,851.40 on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 3.94% to a record high of 1,858.

On the NSE, it gained 3.75% to settle at 1,855.

The company's market valuation rose by 40,508.8 crore to 11,73,677.35 crore at close of trade on the BSE.

In terms of volume, 9.49 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore on the NSE.

Gains in Reliance Industries' shares were also instrumental in taking the BSE 30-share index higher by 465.86 points, or 1.29% to close at 36,487.28. 

Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, last month became the first Indian company to cross the 11 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday rose by nearly 2% after announcement that Intel Capital will buy 0.39% stake in Jio Platforms.

The stock has gained over 22% this year so far.

