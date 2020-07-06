Reliance Industries becomes 1st Indian firm to cross 11.5 trillion m-cap mark

NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Limited on Monday added another feather to its cap as its market valuation crossed ₹11.5 lakh crore mark, the first by any domestic company.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 3.57% to close at ₹1,851.40 on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 3.94% to a record high of ₹1,858.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 3.57% to close at ₹1,851.40 on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 3.94% to a record high of ₹1,858.

On the NSE, it gained 3.75% to settle at ₹1,855.

The company's market valuation rose by ₹40,508.8 crore to ₹11,73,677.35 crore at close of trade on the BSE.

In terms of volume, 9.49 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore on the NSE.

Gains in Reliance Industries' shares were also instrumental in taking the BSE 30-share index higher by 465.86 points, or 1.29% to close at 36,487.28.

Reliance Industries, the country's most valued firm, last month became the first Indian company to cross the ₹11 lakh crore market valuation mark.

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday rose by nearly 2% after announcement that Intel Capital will buy 0.39% stake in Jio Platforms.

The stock has gained over 22% this year so far.