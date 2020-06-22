NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday became the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of $150 billion during the day.

In the morning trade, the company's market valuation jumped ₹28,248.97 crore to ₹11,43,667 crore (USD 150 billion) on the BSE. However, it failed to continue the momentum and at the close of the trade, the company's market valuation remained at ₹11,07,620.56 crore ($145.68 billion).

The heavyweight stock surged 2.53% to a record high of ₹1,804.10 during the day on the BSE. However, fag-end selling emerged at the counter and it declined 0.70% to close at ₹1,747.20.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also, it erased all early gains and closed at ₹1,752.50, 0.39% lower after rising 2.54% to an all-time high of ₹1,804.20 during the day.

RIL, the country's most-valued firm, on Friday became the first Indian company to cross the ₹11-lakh crore market valuation mark.

Its market valuation crossed ₹11 lakh crore in the previous session as its share price rallied over 6% after its chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the oil-to-telecom conglomerate has become net debt-free.

Ambani announced that RIL has become net debt-free after raising a record ₹1.69 lakh crore from global investors and a rights issue in under two months.

The company raised ₹1.15 lakh crore from global tech investors by selling a little less than a quarter of the firm's digital arm, Jio Platforms, and another ₹53,124.20 crore through a rights issue in the past 58 days.

Taken together with last year's sale of 49% stake in fuel retailing venture to BP Plc of the UK for ₹7,000 crore, the total fund raised is in excess of ₹1.75 lakh crore, the company said.

RIL had a net debt of ₹1,61,035 crore as on March 31, 2020.

On June 18, Reliance Industries said it has sold a 2.32% stake in its digital unit to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for ₹11,367 crore.

So far this year, the company's stock has gained 15.39%.

