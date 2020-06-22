Subscribe
Reliance Industries becomes 1st Indian firm to hit 11,43,667 crore market cap
Reliance Industries Ltd tumbled 14,072.8 crore to 7,36,602.08 crore in in market valuation last week

Reliance Industries becomes 1st Indian firm to hit 11,43,667 crore market cap

2 min read . 06:25 PM IST PTI

The Reliance Industries stock surged 2.53% to a record high of 1,804.10 during the day on the BSE. However, fag-end selling emerged at the counter and it declined 0.70% to close at 1,747.20

NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday became the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of $150 billion during the day.

In the morning trade, the company's market valuation jumped 28,248.97 crore to 11,43,667 crore (USD 150 billion) on the BSE. However, it failed to continue the momentum and at the close of the trade, the company's market valuation remained at 11,07,620.56 crore ($145.68 billion).

The heavyweight stock surged 2.53% to a record high of 1,804.10 during the day on the BSE. However, fag-end selling emerged at the counter and it declined 0.70% to close at 1,747.20.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE) also, it erased all early gains and closed at 1,752.50, 0.39% lower after rising 2.54% to an all-time high of 1,804.20 during the day.

RIL, the country's most-valued firm, on Friday became the first Indian company to cross the 11-lakh crore market valuation mark.

Its market valuation crossed 11 lakh crore in the previous session as its share price rallied over 6% after its chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the oil-to-telecom conglomerate has become net debt-free.

Ambani announced that RIL has become net debt-free after raising a record 1.69 lakh crore from global investors and a rights issue in under two months.

The company raised 1.15 lakh crore from global tech investors by selling a little less than a quarter of the firm's digital arm, Jio Platforms, and another 53,124.20 crore through a rights issue in the past 58 days.

Taken together with last year's sale of 49% stake in fuel retailing venture to BP Plc of the UK for 7,000 crore, the total fund raised is in excess of 1.75 lakh crore, the company said.

RIL had a net debt of 1,61,035 crore as on March 31, 2020.

On June 18, Reliance Industries said it has sold a 2.32% stake in its digital unit to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for 11,367 crore.

So far this year, the company's stock has gained 15.39%.

