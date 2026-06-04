Reliance Industries dividend record date tomorrow: Last chance to buy Mukesh Ambani-led stock

Reliance Industries dividend record date: Reliance Industries has fixed June 5 (Friday) as the record date for its final dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26, making June 4 the last day for investors to purchase the stock and become eligible for the payout.

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The company had announced the dividend in April while reporting its financial results for the year ended March 2026. Under SEBI's T+1 settlement framework, investors must buy shares at least one trading day before the record date to ensure they are credited to their demat accounts in time. As a result, shareholders purchasing Reliance Industries shares on June 4 will be eligible to receive the dividend, provided the shares are credited to their accounts by the June 5 record date.

Reliance Dividend History The company distributed a dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share in August last year. Prior to that, shareholders received an interim dividend of ₹10 per share in August 2024. Investors also benefited from a 1:1 bonus issue announced in October 2024.

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Reliance Industries had more than 42.06 lakh shareholders as of the December quarter of FY26. As per the latest shareholding pattern available as of December 31, 2026, promoters and the promoter group owned 50.01% of the company, while public shareholders held the remaining 49.99%.

Reliance Q4 Performance For the January-March quarter of FY26, Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the company of ₹16,971 crore, down 12.6% from ₹19,407 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, consolidated revenue from operations increased 12.9% year-on-year to ₹2,98,621 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹2,64,573 crore in Q4 FY25.

Consolidated EBITDA declined 0.3% year-on-year to ₹48,588 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted by 200 basis points to 14.9%.

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For the full FY26, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate posted a net profit of ₹80,775 crore, up 16% from ₹69,648 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 9.75% to ₹10,75,675 crore from ₹9,80,136 crore in the previous financial year.

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"Through FY26, we faced geopolitical disruptions, volatile energy prices and shifting global trade patterns. These headwinds weighed on businesses across the world. The breadth of our portfolio and strong domestic orientation helped navigate volatility in the external environment," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries.

Reliance Stock Performance Reliance Industries shares declined 1% to its day's low of ₹1,300.05 today. It has fallen 3% in one week and 8% in one month . The stock has declined nearly 17% in 2026 so far.

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In the longer term, the shares of the company have fallen 7% in one year, but gained 7% in three years and 19% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.