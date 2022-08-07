Reliance Industries fixes record date for dividend for the FY 2021-22

With a market valuation of ₹17,14,256.39 Crore, Reliance Industries Ltd. is a large cap corporation that produces petroleum products. The largest private sector company in India and a Fortune 500 company is Reliance Industries Limited. The company's business activities include the research and production of oil and gas as well as the production of synthetic textiles and fabrics, plastics, chemicals, petroleum products, polyester products, and polyester intermediates. The company's board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs. 8.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. This amounts to a dividend yield of 0.31 per cent at the stock's current price of ₹2,532.90. In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive dividend, the company has announced a record date, which shareholders need to be aware of.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}