Reliance Industries GDR slips 2% after Q3 results. Experts see flat to gap-down opening of Reliance shares on Monday

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday, January 16, posted an almost 2% YoY increase in consolidated profit, which rose to 22,167 crore for the December quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q3FY26).

Published17 Jan 2026, 12:09 PM IST
Experts believe that the Reliance Industries share price is likely to witness a gap-down opening on the Indian stock market on Monday, January 19.

Reliance Industries GDR slipped around 2% to $64.40 on the London Stock Exchange on Friday, after the company announced its December quarter results late evening.

“ After the announcement of RIL Q3 results 2026 on Friday evening, Reliance Industries' GDR price slipped around 2%. This means London market investors were not happy with the Reliance Industries Q3 results,” said Mahesh M Ojha, AVP, Research at Kantilal Chaganlal Securities.

“This sentiment may trickle down in the Indian stock market, and the Sensex heavyweight may open flat to negative on Monday,” Ojha said.

Reliance Industries share price - Should you buy or sell?

Mahesh M Ojha of Kantilal Chaganlal Securities explained that Reliance shares generally open lower after the announcement of quarterly results, but they bounce back strongly and are expected to do the same this time also.

Since Reliance shares have already dipped in recent sessions, the probability of the RIL share price going further down will be limited, according to Ojha.

“ So, those who have Reliance shares in their portfolio are advised to add more when it comes close to the 1400 crucial support. Fresh investors can also buy Reliance shares for the targets of 1508 and 1540, respectively. However, investors are advised to maintain strict stop loss at 1380 apiece levels,” he added.

Reliance Industries Q3 FY26 results highlights

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported 2% YoY rise in its consolidated net profit, surging to 22,167 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26), compared with 21,804 crore in the same period last year.

Net profit attributable to the company’s owners edged up 0.6% YoY to 18,645 crore from 18,540 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, consolidated revenue from operations came in at 2,69,496 crore, marking a 10.51% rise from 2,43,865 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated EBITDA rose 6.1% YoY to 50,932 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted by 70 basis points year-on-year to 17.3% in Q3FY26.

Jio’s revenue from operations grew 12.7% year-on-year to 37,262 crore in the December quarter, while net profit climbed 11.2% YoY to 7,629 crore.

Meanwhile, Reliance Retail reported a solid 9.2% year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to 86,951 crore, while profit grew marginally by 2.7% YoY to 3,551 crore.

Revenue from the Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) segment increased 8.4% year-on-year to 1,62,095 crore, while exports slipped 1.2% YoY to 66,830 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

