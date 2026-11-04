How Jio is unlocking hidden value for Reliance shareholders

Abhinaba SahaNiti Kiran
4 min read4 Nov 2026, 06:30 AM IST
logo
Experts caution that the gains in RIL shares may also reflect a broader improvement in investor sentiment over the past five trading sessions.(Bloomberg)
Summary
Analysts expect the Jio Platforms listing to trigger a re-rating of Reliance Industries shares, with a holding company discount of 20-25%.

Investors in diversified conglomerates often grapple with what is known as the holding-company discount: the tendency for markets to value a parent company at less than the combined worth of its individual businesses. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is a case in point, with its massive oil-to-chemicals business, digital powerhouse and sprawling retail operations all housed under one corporate umbrella.

The public listing of Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL) on 28 October now gives investors a choice: those seeking exposure to telecom and digital services can invest directly in Jio without having to take exposure to RIL's other businesses. In fact, analysts expect JPL's listing to trigger a re-rating of RIL shares.

“With Jio now listed separately, investors can clearly see the value of RIL’s stake in the business,” said Piyush Pandey, telecom analyst at Centrum Broking. “This has narrowed the holding-company discount from around 30% to approximately 20-25%, allowing RIL shareholders to capture more of the value previously unrecognised by the market.”

RIL shares settled 0.6% higher at 1,306.20, while Jio Platforms shares ended 1% higher at 1,437 on the BSE on Tuesday.

RIL’s re-rating

A holding-company discount arises when the market values a parent company at less than the combined worth of its businesses, often because investors struggle to evaluate them individually and assess how efficiently capital is allocated between them.

“Historically, conglomerate stocks carry a persistent holding-company discount,” said a Religare Broking report from 13 October. JPL’s listing gives RIL’s largest growth business an independent market valuation, making its contribution to the parent’s overall worth more transparent and potentially narrowing the holding-company discount, the report added.

With Jio valued at 13.5 trillion, RIL’s 65% stake in the company translates to around 8.8 trillion. Applying the reduced 25% discount brings the value attributable to RIL shareholders to approximately 6.4 trillion, Pandey said. The resulting re-rated value is reflected in RIL’s latest market capitalisation, which has risen to 17.5 trillion from approximately 16.15 trillion before Jio’s listing.

However, experts caution that the gains in RIL shares may also reflect a broader improvement in investor sentiment over the past five trading sessions, as Indian stocks benefit from a cooling global artificial intelligence trade.

Value unlocking

Nonetheless, Jio Platforms’ listing could unlock further value for RIL shareholders over the long term, says Vinay Jain, fund manager and head of research at Karma Capital. Separating businesses across distinct sectors gives them greater managerial autonomy, independent capital-allocation priorities and strategic focus to pursue their growth plans, he argued.

“Adani Enterprises is an example of how separately listed businesses can create shareholder value in the long run,” Jain added.

However, he noted that a demerger may not create additional economic value when businesses remain closely linked, as in the case of Vedanta. In such cases, the demerger allows investors to retain businesses with strong growth prospects and exit those that are underperforming or fail to meet their expectations, Jain said.

Also Read | Jio Platforms set for steady Q2 growth; tariff hikes remain in focus

RIL an attractive bet?

So, does Jio’s listing make RIL a more attractive long-term multi-sector bet for investors seeking to benefit from the digital business’s growth? Experts caution that a higher JPL share price does not automatically translate into an equivalent increase in RIL’s valuation. If Jio’s market value rises but investors continue to apply a steep discount to RIL, much of that gain may not be reflected in the parent’s share price, said Pandey of Centrum Broking.

Eshaan Lazarus, founder and chief executive of digital broking platform 021 Trade, expects RIL to continue trading at a discount, given its significant dependence on Jio’s performance. For investors, the bigger question is how much they are effectively paying for RIL’s retail, refining and other businesses after factoring in the value of its Jio stake and the group’s 1.17 trillion debt, he said.

RIL’s valuations surged after strong September quarter (Q2) results. Its consolidated revenue rose nearly 30% year-on-year to 3.3 trillion, while net profit grew 40% to 25,500 crore, led by its oil-to-chemicals business, even as retail earnings declined.

Also Read | Jio IPO: A 10-year journey to a mega listing and ambitions beyond telecom

Jio Platforms, meanwhile, reported 11% revenue growth to 40,500 crore. Its operating margins expanded to 54.1% from 51.6% a year ago, lifting net profit 14% to 8,387 crore in Q2 FY27 from 7,375 crore in Q2 FY26.

While Lazarus sees scope for JPL’s margins to expand further as it adds more customers, he cautions that such expansion may not be sustainable year after year. “With over 540 million subscribers already, I would watch how much more existing customers will pay, how many leave after a tariff hike, and how quickly broadband and enterprise customers pay back the cost of serving them,” he said.

About the Authors

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market research. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.