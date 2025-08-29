RIL AGM 2025 in focus: Check date, time, key expectations and other details

RIL AGM 2025: Reliance Industries (RIL), India's most valuable company by market capitalisation, will be the talk on Dalal Street ahead of its much-awaited annual general meeting (AGM). RIL's AGM is slated to take place on Friday, August 29, with investors keenly tracking the event for the company's future plans and other strategic announcements.

This is the 48th AGM of Reliance Industries. In the past, RIL has unveiled many important updates via its AGMs, including a succession road map, major 5G investment and introduction of JioPhone.

Hence, no wonder analysts and investors alike will be keenly tracking the RIL AGM 2025 today. Against this backdrop, RIL shares will also hog the limelight.

RIL AGM 2025: Date and Time Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries earlier this month announced that the forty-eighth Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of the members of Reliance Industries Limited will be held on Friday, August 29, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. (IST).

RIL AGM 2025: Cut-off Date Reliance Industries had fixed August 22 as the cut-off date for determining the shareholders eligible to vote on the resolutions of the AGM.

RIL AGM 2025: Where To Watch? You can watch the RIL AGM 2025 live on their official YouTube channel here. The same will be available for streaming on various business news channels.

RIL AGM 2025: Key Expectations Ahead of the RIL AGM this year, expectations are high that Ambani is likely to make announcements with respect to the timeline for the Jio IPO.

"Market participants eagerly await clarity on the much-anticipated Jio IPO, as Jio reaches maturity with mid-teens growth and improving cash flows. As Jio's AI projects and expansion of its media and consumer businesses are key long-term drivers of growth, commentary on these projects from the management will be watched closely," said Master Capital Services.

In retail, the focus will be on scaling omni-channel reach and new partnerships, while in new energy, updates on giga-factories, battery storage, and hydrogen projects will be keenly awaited, said Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS.

How to trade RIL shares ahead of AGM? RIL shares ended Thursday's trading session slightly higher, defying the stock market selloff. RIL share price settled at ₹1387.65, up 0.17%. In the last one month, Reliance shares have remained flat; however, over six months, they have offered nearly 15% returns.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-date basis, Reliance share price is up 14%.

According to analysts, while short-term risks for Reliance shares exist, the long-term outlook remains firm.

"The combination of strong fundamentals, value unlocking potential, and reasonable valuations makes pre-AGM buying viable, despite short-term volatility risks. The combination of established cash-generating businesses, emerging growth engines, strong balance sheet, and visionary leadership makes it an ideal long-term wealth creation vehicle," Master Capital Services opined.

Recently, global brokerages, namely Jefferies, JP Morgan and CLSA, reiterated their bullish views on RIL stock, with targets ranging up to ₹1695.