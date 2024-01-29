Reliance Industries' market capitalisation crosses ₹19.5 lakh crore: How does it stack up against major global firms?
Post this rise, RIL is now at the 44th position among the largest companies by market capitalisation (m-cap) globally, as per companiesmarketcap.com.
The share price of Reliance Industries surged over 7 percent to hit a record high in intra-day deals on Monday, January 29, 2024. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate was the top gainer as well as index contributor for both Indian benchmarks Nifty and Sensex.
