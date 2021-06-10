MUMBAI: Party-paid shares of Reliance Industries'(RIL) relisted at Rs1,572 apiece on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock closed 0.5% higher at Rs1,554.80 apiece, having risen 3.45% intraday. Shares of Reliance Industries gained 0.37% to close at Rs2,183 apiece today.

In a regulatory filing, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said it received Rs13,150.7 crore as the first call on partly paid-up equity shares. Theseshares were delisted on 10 May.

The company had fixed 12 May as the record date for the purpose of determining the holders of the partly paid-up equity shares (eligible shareholders) who shall be liable to pay the money on the first call.

"The holders of the aforesaid partly paid-up equity shares, as on May 12, 2021 were required to pay the first call amount of Rs314.25 per equity share comprising ₹2.50 towards face value and ₹311.75 towards securities premium between May 17, 2021 and May 31, 2021. The aggregate amount payable by these shareholders towards the first call was Rs. 13,281.05 crore," the company said in the filing to the exchanges.

Earlier this month, RIL had closed a ₹53,124-crore rights issue after getting a robust response from existing shareholders. The 42,26,26,894 partly paid-up equity shares issue was subscribed 1.6 times and received bids worth Rs84,000 crore.

The issue allowed an existing shareholder to buy one new share for every 15 held. According to the terms of the offering, buyers were required to pay 25% of the price at the time of subscription, 25% in May 2021 and the rest in November 2021.

The issue was priced at Rs1,257 per share, of which investors paid the first instalment of Rs314.25 a share till June 3, the last day for rights issue subscription.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.