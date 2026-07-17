Reliance Industries promoters raise stake during Q1FY26. Check details

The promoters of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India's most valuable company by market capitalisation, increased their stake during the June quarter, taking their holding to the highest level in more than seven years.

According to the latest BSE shareholding data, the combined stake of the promoter and promoter group rose to 50.5% at the end of the June quarter, up from 50% at the end of the March quarter.

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The increase comes after the promoters' holding remained unchanged at 50% for three consecutive quarters and marks their highest ownership level since September 2019. The increase comes at a time when the company’s shares are on track for their worst annual performance since 2011.

Among the promoters, Chairman Mukesh Ambani held a 0.12% stake, while Nita M. Ambani, Isha M. Ambani, Akash M. Ambani, and Anant M. Ambani each owned 12% of the company as of the end of the June quarter, the BSE data showed.

Meanwhile, mutual funds continued to raise their exposure to the stock. Their combined holding increased to 10.11% from 9.78% at the end of the March quarter, reflecting a purchase of 0.33 percentage points during the quarter.

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Some of the major domestic institutional investors in the company include SBI Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

On the other hand, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 17.2% of Reliance Industries at the end of the June quarter, while public shareholders accounted for 11.1% of the company's shareholding.

Brokerages expect O2C, telecom to drive Q1 growth The oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani is expected to report a healthy set of numbers for the June-ended quarter, with strength in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) and telecom businesses likely to offset weakness in its retail and upstream operations despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Domestic brokerage firm Equirus Securities expects Reliance Industries' consolidated net sales to rise 35% year-on-year to around ₹3.28 lakh crore. The brokerage has projected EBITDA to increase 14.5% YoY to ₹49,100 crore, while consolidated net profit is estimated to grow 13% YoY to ₹24,593 crore.

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Systematix Institutional Equities expects the company's consolidated net sales to grow 27% YoY to around ₹3.09 lakh crore, while EBITDA is projected to increase 9.9% YoY to ₹47,100 crore.

For the March-ended quarter (Q4 FY26), Reliance Industries reported a 12.9% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹2,98,621 crore, compared with ₹2,64,573 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's gross revenue rose 13% YoY to ₹3,25,290 crore, while profit after tax (PAT) declined 8.1% YoY to ₹20,616 crore.

For the full FY26, Reliance Industries reported a 16% increase in net profit to ₹80,775 crore, while revenue from operations rose 9.75% to ₹10.75 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.