Reliance Industries Q1 Results LIVE: Here's what brokerages expect from the Mukesh Ambani company - Jio, Retail in focus

Reliance Industries Q1 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) will be in the spotlight on Friday, July 17, as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate is scheduled to announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY27 after the close of market trading.

Market participants expect Reliance to deliver another strong quarter, although performance across its business verticals is likely to be uneven. A rebound in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and continued growth in the digital services segment are expected to underpin earnings, while softer consumer demand in retail and weaker production from the upstream business may limit the overall upside.

Brokerages broadly expect the company to report healthy double-digit growth in revenue and operating profit, driven by stronger refining margins, improving petrochemical spreads and the steady performance of Jio. However, analysts believe the retail business could continue to face pressure from subdued consumption trends, while lower output from the KG-D6 block is expected to weigh on the performance of the oil and gas exploration segment.