Reliance Industries Q1 Update: Mukesh Ambani-led company to declare June quarter results on THIS date

Reliance Industries Q1 Update: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) informed exchanges today, July 11, that its board will meet next week to consider the financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The company told exchanges that its board meeting to consider and approve the Q1 FY26 results for the quarter ended June 2025 will take place on Friday, July 18.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 18, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” Reliance Industries said.

The company will hold an analyst meet, post Board Meeting to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, RIL added.

RIL Q1 Results: What to expect? According to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), RIL could post a 29% year-on-year (YoY) jump in Q1 PAT to ₹19,517 crore, boosted by one-off gains of ~ ₹9000 crore (post-tax) on Asian Paints stake sale. However, its net sales could see a dip of 1% YoY to ₹2,29,475.7 crore as against ₹2,31,784 crore in the Q1 FY25 quarter.

"We expect RIL’s consolidated EBITDA to rise by 15.4% YoY, with a 19-20% yoy increase for O2C, digital and retail, offset by weak E&P," KIE said.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services anticipates a 32% jump in PAT to nearly ₹20,000 crore, while it sees a strong growth in Q1 revenue to ₹266100 crore, a growth of 15%.

"Clarity on ₹75000 crore announcements in the new energy business, growth in Retail store additions, and any pricing action in Telecom are the key monitorables," as per the brokerage.

RIL share price trend After remaining in a consolidation mode for quite some time, RIL share price has seen a healthy rebound this year so far, recording a year-to-date gain of 22% even as it remains 5% lower over one year.

This recent rally has pushed the Mukesh Ambani-led company's market capitalisation past the ₹20 lakh crore mark, further cementing its position as India's biggest company.

Amid a sharp market selloff today, Reliance shares closed 1.47% down at ₹1494.85 on the BSE. The stock remains just 7% away from its 52-week high level of ₹1,605.73.