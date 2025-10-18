Reliance Industries Q2 results: Experts see big upside in Reliance share price after strong earnings. Should you buy?

Reliance Industries Q2 results 2025: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday, October 17, reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹22,146 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). The company's PAT was ₹19,101 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, Reliance's net profit attributable to owners of the company rose 9.7 per cent YoY to ₹18,165 crore from ₹16,563 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Profit after tax and the share of profit of associates and JVs rose 14.3 per cent YoY to ₹22,092 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹19,323 crore in Q2FY25. This has put the Reliance share price in focus on Monday.

Ahead of the Reliance Industries Q2 results 2025, the Reliance share price has been on an uptrend for the last two straight sessions. RIL share price has risen from ₹1374 to ₹1419 per share on the NSE. After the announcement of strong Reliance Industries Q2 results 2025, stock market experts are predicting a gap-up opening on Monday. They also believe in further extension of this gap-up opening. They said that Reliance Industries Limited has delivered a robust performance in the second quarter of FY26, which has set the platform for RIL share price to climb up to ₹1500 apiece levels in the near-term.

Reliance Industries Q2 results review Speaking on the Reliance Q2 results 2025, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "Reliance Industries Limited has delivered a robust performance in the second quarter of FY26, with a 9.9% year-over-year increase in gross revenue to ₹283,548 crore ($31.9 billion). The company's diversified portfolio, including Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), and Oil to Chemicals (O2C), has contributed to this growth. JPL revenue increased by 14.9% year-over-year, driven by industry-leading subscriber growth, sustained improvement in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), and the continued ramp-up of digital service offerings. RRVL revenue grew by 18% year-over-year, with significant growth across consumption baskets, particularly in grocery and fashion, which delivered market-leading performances with 23% and 22% growth, respectively."

"EBITDA increased by 14.6% year-over-year to ₹50,367 crore ($5.7 billion), reflecting agile business operations and a strong focus on domestic markets. The company's Oil and Gas segment, however, saw a 2.6% year-over-year decline in revenue, primarily due to the natural decline of production in KGD6 and lower condensate price realisation. Despite challenges, Reliance remains optimistic, with Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, highlighting the company's technology leadership, innovative solutions, and commitment to delivering benefits to all Indians. The company's new growth engines, including new energy, media, and consumer brands, are expected to build on Reliance's legacy of creating industry leaders, focusing on technology and innovation to provide Indian consumers with the right products and services at the right price. With a strong balance sheet and continued investment in growth areas, Reliance is poised for sustained growth and success," Seema added.

The SMC Global Securities expert said that RIL's capital expenditure for the quarter was ₹40,010 crore ($4.5 billion), mainly towards investments in O2C capacity expansion, Jio Telecom network, digital services, retail footprint, and new energy giga factories.

On how she looks at the Reliance Industries Q2 results, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities, said, "Overall, Reliance's Q2FY26 results demonstrate its resilience and adaptability in a dynamic market environment. By leveraging its integrated assets, strong brand portfolio, and focus on innovation, Reliance is well-positioned to navigate future challenges and capitalise on emerging opportunities, driving long-term value for its stakeholders."

Reliance share price target Expecting upside in Reliance share price, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "Reliance Industries Ltd has recently demonstrated a significant trendline breakout pattern on the daily chart, surpassing the crucial ₹1,380 to ₹1,400 price range. This breakout, which is also evident on the weekly chart, highlights a strong shift in market structure and reflects robust bullish sentiment. The price action suggests renewed buying interest and momentum, signalling the potential for further upside movement. In the short term, technical indicators such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are showing notable strength, reinforcing the positive outlook."

On the outlook of the Reliance share price, Ganesh Dongre said, "Given this technical setup, traders and investors may consider adopting a 'buy on dips' approach, particularly near the ₹1,380 level, which now serves as a strong support zone. This area provides an attractive entry point with a favourable risk–reward ratio for medium- to long-term investors. Positions can be held or accumulated with a stop loss placed at ₹1,340, while targeting an upside potential towards ₹1,480 to ₹1,500."

Reliance Industries Q2 results 2025 Reliance Industries Ltd outlined clear plans for its new-energy ventures—seen as the following growth engines for India’s most valuable company—even as its oil exploration business emerged as a weak link in an otherwise strong September quarter. Reliance will begin operations at its first solar cell production line in Jamnagar this month. In contrast, its solar energy plants at Kutch will start generating power from the first half of 2026-27, the company said in an investor presentation on Friday.

It did not provide a further update on its new-energy giga-complex at Jamnagar. The project is touted to be the world's largest single-location clean energy complex that will turn sand into solar modules and use the clean power from these modules to generate green hydrogen and run data centres.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.