Reliance Q2 Results LIVE: Revenue, profit growth seen in double-digits led by O2C, Jio; new energy business updates eyed

Reliance Industries Q2 Results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is set to announce its Q2 results today, 17 October 2025. The board of directors of India’s largest company by market capitalisation is scheduled to meet on Friday to consider and approve the financial results for the July-September quarter of FY26.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Reliance’s 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August this year, hinted about his ambition of turning the company into a deep-tech firm. He also reiterated that Reliance will double by the end of its golden decade in 2027. Here’s what to expect from Reliance Q3 Results today

Reliance Q2 Results Preview

Reliance Industries is expected to report a healthy double-digit growth in consolidated revenue and profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while margins are also expected to improve. On a consolidated basis, Reliance Industries’ EBITDA in Q2FY26 is likely to see a decent growth, led by healthy growth in O2C, Retail and Digital businesses, but partly offset by decline in E&P business.

Analysts expect O2C EBITDA to rise sequentially on higher refining throughput, slight improvement in GRM and strong auto-fuel marketing margin.

Reliance Jio is likely to report a 2.7% QoQ EBITDA increase, aided by a 1.1% QoQ rise in ARPU rise to ₹211 and 4 million net subscriber additions taking the base to 502.1 million. Reliance Retail EBITDA is expected to grow over 4% sequentially, reflecting continued store expansion and growth in footfalls.

In the Reliance Q2 results, investors will also focus on the management commentary on its new energy business, the pace of retail store additions, any pricing actions in the telecom segment and any updates on the Reliance Jio IPO.

Reliance share price rallied over a percent on Friday ahead of the announcement of its Q2 results.

Stay tuned to our Reliance Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates: