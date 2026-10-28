Reliance Industries Q2 results 2026 date and time: Mukesh Ambani company's quarterly earnings schedule - Expectations

Reliance Industries Q2 results 2026 date and time: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has announced the schedule for the September quarter earnings. The board isset to meet on October 30, 2026, to consider and approve its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

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According to a regulatory filing dated October 27, Reliane Industries will consider its standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results at the board meeting on Friday, October 30. The company also plans to hold an analyst meeting after the board meeting to discuss its financial performance.

Date: October 30, 2026

Time: While Reliance has not specified the exact timing of the results announcement, it will hold an analyst call after the board meeting to discuss quarterly performance and provide business updates.

Fundraising through NCDs on agenda Reliance Industries' board will consider raising funds through listed, secured or unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement. The proposed fundraising may be carried out in one or more tranches.

“… consider raising of funds by way of issuance of listed, secured / unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches,” it said in an exchange filing.

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The company will also organise an analyst meeting after the board meeting to discuss its financial performance for the quarter and half-year.

Q2 results follow Jio Platforms IPO listing The announcement comes after the ₹30,213 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms, which closed on October 23. Shares of the telecom and digital services subsidiary are scheduled to list on October 28. Reliance has also announced that Jio Platforms will also announce its earnings on thesame date, 30 October

RIL Q2 results preview: Nuvama expects 17% EBITDA growth Reliance Industries is expected to report stronger-than-anticipated July-September quarter earnings, supported by improved refining margins and higher refinery throughput. Nuvama Research projects consolidated EBITDA to rise 17% year-on-year to ₹53,700 crore and profit after tax (PAT) to increase 15% to ₹20,900 crore. Its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business could see EBITDA jump 38% to ₹20,700 crore, aided by higher throughput, stronger gasoil and aviation turbine fuel cracks, improved gasoline cracks and inventory gains.

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Nuvama has retained its Buy rating on RIL with a target price of ₹1,766 under its sum-of-the-parts valuation, indicating 47% upside potential from last closing. The brokerage expects the New Energy business to become a significant earnings contributor, with EBITDA projected to increase from ₹1,500 crore in FY27 to ₹20,100 crore in FY30, implying a 137% CAGR. PAT could turn around from a ₹300 crore loss to a ₹10,600 crore profit over the same period.

RIL's New Energy operations span solar manufacturing, batteries, electrolysers, green hydrogen and renewable power. The company has commissioned 6 GW of module and 2 GW of cell manufacturing capacity and is developing an integrated 10 GW solar manufacturing facility, with plans to eventually scale capacity to 20 GW.

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Nuvama estimates that the initial 10 GW module facility, operating at 75% utilisation, could contribute around ₹3,400 crore to PAT, assuming a premium of at least 5% on domestic content requirement (DCR) modules.

RIL Q1 FY27 earnings Reliance Industries posted its highest-ever quarterly core profit and EBITDA in the June quarter of FY27, with its oil-to-chemicals and telecom businesses driving performance.

The company's consolidated net profit declined to ₹20,946 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹26,994 crore a year earlier. However, the year-ago figure included a one-off gain of ₹8,924 crore from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints. Revenue from operations rose to ₹3.09 lakh crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹2.94 lakh crore in the preceding quarter and ₹2.44 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.