Reliance Industries Q2 results 2026: RIL quarterly earnings announced - check profit, revenue, EBITDA

Reliance Industries Limited Q2 Results: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) reported its strongest-ever quarterly revenue growth in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. RIL’s consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) increased by 40% on an annual basis to ₹25,548 crore in Q2FY27.

RIL’s consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹3,32,861 crore during the quarter under review.

RIL Q2 result profit RIL reported a net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹29,250 crore in Q2FY27. Its profit (attributable to owners of the company) stood at ₹25,548 crore, which is 40.64% higher than ₹18,165 crore reported in the year ago period. RIL’s net profit stood at ₹20,946 crore.

RIL Q2 revenue growth Revenue from operations stood at ₹3.32 lakh crore in Q2FY 27 against ₹2.59 lakh crore reported in the year ago period. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹3.11 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries EBITDA growth The oil-to-conglomerate recorded quarterly EBITDA at ₹62,409 crore, up 23.9% on an annual basis. Mukesh Ambani-led RIL reported its best ever O2C business performance as EBITDA was up 67.9% on an annual basis to ₹25,203 crore. The digital services EBITDA stood at ₹22,223 crore up 17.7% on an annual basis.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) Q2 scorecard RRVL’s net revenue increased 6.4% annually to ₹91,716 crore. Its EBITDA margin stood at 7.8%, whereas quarterly EBITDA stood at ₹6,228 crore. The company reported a net profit of ₹2,619 crore during the quarter under review against ₹3,469 reported in Q2FY26.