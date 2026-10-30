Reliance Industries Q2 results 2026: RIL quarterly earnings announced - check profit, revenue, EBITDA

Reliance Industries reported record quarterly revenue growth in Q2FY27, with revenue from operations rising to 3,32,861 crore. Net profit attributable to owners increased 40.64% year on year to 25,548 crore, while EBITDA grew 23.9% to 62,409 crore.

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Sharmila Bhadoria
Published30 Oct 2026, 08:07 PM IST
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Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced its Q2Fy27 result on Friday ( AI image for representational purpose)
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced its Q2Fy27 result on Friday ( AI image for representational purpose)

Reliance Industries Limited Q2 Results: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) reported its strongest-ever quarterly revenue growth in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27. RIL’s consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) increased by 40% on an annual basis to 25,548 crore in Q2FY27.

RIL’s consolidated revenue from operations increased to 3,32,861 crore during the quarter under review.

RIL Q2 result profit

RIL reported a net profit after tax (PAT) of 29,250 crore in Q2FY27. Its profit (attributable to owners of the company) stood at 25,548 crore, which is 40.64% higher than 18,165 crore reported in the year ago period. RIL’s net profit stood at 20,946 crore.

RIL Q2 revenue growth

Revenue from operations stood at 3.32 lakh crore in Q2FY 27 against 2.59 lakh crore reported in the year ago period. Its revenue from operations stood at 3.11 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries EBITDA growth

The oil-to-conglomerate recorded quarterly EBITDA at 62,409 crore, up 23.9% on an annual basis. Mukesh Ambani-led RIL reported its best ever O2C business performance as EBITDA was up 67.9% on an annual basis to 25,203 crore. The digital services EBITDA stood at 22,223 crore up 17.7% on an annual basis.

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) Q2 scorecard

RRVL’s net revenue increased 6.4% annually to 91,716 crore. Its EBITDA margin stood at 7.8%, whereas quarterly EBITDA stood at 6,228 crore. The company reported a net profit of 2,619 crore during the quarter under review against 3,469 reported in Q2FY26.

Reliance Industries share price trend

The stock closed 0.44% higher at 1163.55 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 15,74,578.54 crore on Friday.

Mukesh AmbaniRILReliance
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