Reliance Industries Q3 Results: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate, announced its earnings for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 16.

The consolidated Reliance Q3 results include the earnings for the conglomerate’s oil-to-chemical (O2C) business, Reliance Oil & Gas business, Reliance Jio as well as Reliance Retail business.

“Robust growth in the digital services business was led by sustained subscriber addition and consistent improvement in customer engagement metrics. This was well supported by a favorable subscriber mix, with an increasing number of users upgrading to 5G networks. Retail business ably capitalized on the pick-up in consumption amid festive demand during the quarter,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries.

Here are key highlights from Reliance Q3 results 2025:

Reliance Q3 Results (Consolidated) Reliance Industries reported a consolidated net profit of ₹18,540 crore for the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 7.4% from ₹17,265 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s consolidated revenue in Q3FY25 increased 6.7% YoY to ₹2.40 lakh crore from ₹2.25 lakh crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) during the the quarter ended December 2024 grew 8% to ₹43,789 crore from ₹40,656 crore, YoY.

The company’s EBITDA margin improved by 20 basis points (bps) to 18.3% from 18.1% in the year-ago quarter led by higher refining margins and growth in digital services.

Reliance O2C Q3 Results Reliance Oil to Chemicals (O2C) business reported a revenue of ₹149,595 crore in Q3FY25, an increase of 6.0% from ₹141,096 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, O2C business revenue dropped 3.84%. Domestic fuel retailing volume increased significantly with 43.7% growth in MS and 22.8% growth in HSD.

The segment’s EBITDA increased by 2.4% YoY to ₹14,402 crore following a strong volume-led growth and higher polymer deltas.

RIL’s feedstock flexibility, benefits of ethane cracking over naphtha and focus on yield optimization helped offset the impact of unfavorable fuel cracks, said the company.

“The O2C business showcased its innate resilience, registering growth even in this prolonged period of volatility in the global energy markets. Refining margins recovered sequentially, with petrochemical deltas exhibiting a mixed trend. Upstream segment continues to play a pivotal role in providing the crucial transition fuel bolstering India’s energy security,” said Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Jio Platforms Q3 Results Jio Platforms Ltd (Ltd), the digital services arm of RIL, posted a revenue growth of 19.4% YoY to ₹33,074 crore due to continuing flow through of tariff revisions for mobility services, and healthy growth in homes and digital services businesses.

Jio Platform’s net profit in Q3FY25 rose 26% to ₹6,861 crore from ₹5,447 crore. The segment’s EBITDA increased by 18.8% to ₹YoY to ₹16,585 crore driven by higher subscriber base, improving ARPU and favorable mix, while EBITDA margin decreased 30 bps to 50.1%.

Reliance Jio Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) in the Q3FY25 increased 12% YoY to ₹203.3 with sustained impact of tariff hike and better subscriber mix. Its net subscriber addition during the October-December quarter was 3.3 million and monthly churn moderated to 2.0%.

“Rapid scale up of 5G adoption and proliferating fixed broadband beyond Tier1 towns over the past year, further strengthens the Digital India mission. Jio will continue to lead the charge in technology innovation by fully embracing the power of AI to create a connected, intelligent future that is truly transformative. This will drive sustained value creation over next many years,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Reliance Retail Q3 Results Reliance Retail reported a revenue of ₹79,595 crore for the quarter ended December 2024, recording a 7% YoY increase from ₹74,373 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the quarter increased 10% to ₹3,458 crore from ₹3,145 crore, YoY.

The segment’s EBITDA grew to ₹6,828 crore, up 9.5% from ₹6,238 crore YoY, while the EBITDA margin was increased by 20 bps to 8.6% from 8.4% YoY.

Reliance Retail opened 779 new stores. Its total store count was at 19,102 and area under operation at 77.4 million sq. ft. The quarter recorded footfalls of over 296 million, a growth of 5% YoY. The registered customer base grew to 338 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country, Reliance retail said.

“Reliance Retail delivered strong performance during the quarter led by festive buying across consumption baskets. Our focus on offering wide range of products at an attractive price value proposition continues to draw customers to our stores and digital platforms. We are creating through JioMart – express deliveries, scheduled deliveries coupled with Milkbasket - subscription services, a seamless shopping experience that serves diverse customers across all categories and catchment,” said Isha M. Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Reliance Oil & Gas Q3 Results Reliance Oil & Gas business reported a revenue of ₹6,370 crore, a fall of 5.2% from ₹6,719 crore, YoY, mainly on account of lower volume of gas and condensate in KGD6, lower realisation for CBM Gas and Condensate.

The average price realized for KGD6 gas was $ 9.74per MMBTU in 3QFY25 vis-à-vis $ 9.66 per MMBTU in 3Q FY24. The average price realised for CBM gas was $10.58 per MMBTU in 3Q FY25 vis-à-vis $ 15.55 per MMBTU in 3Q FY24, RIL said.

The segment’s EBITDA declined 4.1% to ₹5,565 crore on YoY basis following lower revenues, while the EBITDA margin dropped by 100 bps YoY to 87.4%.

The average KGD6 Production for the 3Q FY25 is 28.04 MMSCMD of gas and 21,000 bbl / day of Oil / Condensate. The current rate of production is ~27.9 MMSCMD of gas and ~ 20,700 bbl / day of Oil / Condensate, RIL said.