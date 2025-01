LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: RIL shares gain; All eyes on JIO, retail, new energy business

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Reliance Industries Q3 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance Q3 results are expected to be mixed, led by strong telecom earnings growth, improvements in refining margins, and moderate growth in retail business.