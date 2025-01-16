Reliance Industries Q3 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate, will announce its Q3 results today. Reliance Q3 results are expected to be mixed, led by strong telecom earnings growth, improvements in refining margins, and moderate growth in retail business. RIL’s consolidated EBITDA is estimated to report a sequential improvement mainly on account of earnings improvement in JIO and Retail segments. RIL’s core oil-to-chemical (O2C) segment is estimated to post muted earnings in the quarter ended December 2024. RIL’s O2C EBITDA is expected to grow 2% QoQ due to recovery in refining margins. Reliance share price has fallen 20% in six months, while the stock is down over 8% in one year. Stay tuned to our Reliance Industries Q3 Results Live blog for the latest updates.
