Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company by market capitalization, on Thursday, January 9 declared the date for the release of its earnings for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25).

Reliance Industries will announce its Q3 FY25 results next week on Thursday, January 16.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024," said Reliance Industries in an exchange filing post market hours today.

It added that a presentation to the analysts and media on the financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, shall be made on the same day after the meeting.

RIL Q3 Results Expectations According to ICICI Securities, In Q3FY25, Reliance is likely to see a sharp increase (+9.4%) in its OTC segment’s earnings QoQ, with an estimated USD 2.1/bbl QoQ improvement in GRMs, partly offset by muted petchem spreads.

"RJio may deliver a 3.3% QoQ rise in EBITDA, with RIL's retail EBITDA up 3.6% QoQ, it added Upstream is likely to show softness YoY, as slightly lower production and a higher government share of profit petroleum dent margins," it added.

Overall, the brokerage expects consolidated EBITDA/PAT to rise by 8%/10% QoQ in Q3FY25E, with a YoY improvement of 4%/6%.

Meanwhile, brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services said EBITDA is expected to grow 4% YoY to ₹42,100 crore.

"We estimate EBITDA of ₹14,600 crore (down 17% YoY) for the standalone business, ₹15,900 crore (up 20% YoY) for RJio, and ₹61,00 crore (up 2% YoY) for the Retail business. Production meant for sale is expected to stand at 17.5mmt (flat YoY), with standalone PAT at ₹83,00 crore (down 16% YoY)," MOSL said in a recent earnings preview note.

Reliance Share Price Trend Reliance share price has traded on a lacklustre note off late, with the stock down over 21 per cent in the last six months and 3 per cent in a year. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,608.80 in July 2024 and a 52-week low of ₹1,201.50 in December 2024.

Recently, brokerages Bernstein and Jefferies reiterated their bullish views on the stock. They foresee an upside potential of up to 36 per cent in Reliance shares following the recent correction.

On Thursday, RIL share price settled at ₹1,256.80 on the NSE, down 0.69 per cent.