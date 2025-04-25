Reliance Industries Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Profit may fall on weak O2C biz; Jio, Retail to support growth

Reliance Industries Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to announce its Q4 results today. Along with the Reliance Q4 results, the company will also declare its earnings for the full financial year 2024-2025.
Reliance Industries Q4 Results Preview
Reliance Industries Q4 results are expected to be mixed, with modest growth anticipated in the telecom and retail segments, while the oil & gas business could face headwinds from elevated crude oil prices. The company’s profit in the January-March quarter of FY25 may fall on the back of weak oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. However, Reliance Retail and Jio businesses are expected to see some strength and contribute to the overall growth.
The board of directors of Reliance Industries will also consider declaration of dividend to shareholders, and raising of funds via issue of debentures on private placement basis.
Reliance Industries share price remained volatile ahead of the Q4 results today amid falling Indian stock market today. Stay tuned to our Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live blog for the latest updates.
Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live: The board of directors of Reliance Industries will consider raising of funds by way of issuance of listed, secured / unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live: Reliance Industries board will also consider declaration of dividend along with Q4 results today. “The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, to recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” Reliance Industries said.
Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to report its Q4 results today. Along with the Reliance Q4 results, the company will also declare its earnings for the full financial year ending 31 March 2025.