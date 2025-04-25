Reliance Industries Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Profit may fall on weak O2C biz; Jio, Retail to support growth

Reliance Industries Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led energy-to-telecom conglomerate, is set to announce its Q4 results today. Along with the Reliance Q4 results, the company will also declare its earnings for the full financial year 2024-2025.

Reliance Industries Q4 Results Preview

Reliance Industries Q4 results are expected to be mixed, with modest growth anticipated in the telecom and retail segments, while the oil & gas business could face headwinds from elevated crude oil prices. The company’s profit in the January-March quarter of FY25 may fall on the back of weak oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. However, Reliance Retail and Jio businesses are expected to see some strength and contribute to the overall growth.

The board of directors of Reliance Industries will also consider declaration of dividend to shareholders, and raising of funds via issue of debentures on private placement basis.

Reliance Industries share price remained volatile ahead of the Q4 results today amid falling Indian stock market today. Stay tuned to our Reliance Industries Q4 Results Live blog for the latest updates.