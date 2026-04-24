Reliance Industries Q4 Results: Board declares dividend of ₹6 per share. Details here

Reliance Industries results today: Reliance Industries, the country’s most valuable company by market capitalisation, announced a dividend of ₹6 per share for FY26 along with its March quarter results. The dividend payment is subject to shareholders’ approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹6 per fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The payment of the dividend is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company,” the company said in its filing.

For the March-ended quarter, the company reported a 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) to ₹16,971 crore, as weakness in its core oil-to-chemicals business offset gains in its consumer-facing telecom and retail segments.

In the same period last year, it had reported a net profit of ₹19,420 crore. Sequentially, profit also declined from ₹18,645 crore in the October–December 2025 quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹2,98,621 crore for the March quarter, compared to ₹2,64,573 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

In terms of operational performance, the company reported a consolidated EBITDA of ₹44,141 crore, compared to ₹43,832 crore in the March 2025 quarter, while margins declined to 15% from 16.9% a year ago, according to company's earnings filing.

For the full year, the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate reported a net profit of ₹80,775 crore, up 16% from ₹69,648 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations rose to ₹11,75,919 crore from ₹10,71,174 crore in the previous fiscal.

Segment performance mixed; retail and digital show strength On a segment-wise basis, the company reported a mixed performance, with retail and digital services leading growth, while the Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) segment remained subdued on a sequential basis. The O2C segment continued to be the largest contributor, with revenue at ₹1,84,944 crore, though it declined sequentially from ₹1,62,095 crore in the December quarter.

The retail business continued to show strength, with revenue rising to ₹98,457 crore from ₹97,912 crore in Q3 and ₹88,637 crore in the year-ago period.

Digital services also delivered steady growth, with revenue at ₹45,945 crore, up from ₹44,653 crore in the previous quarter and ₹40,861 crore a year ago, its earnings filing showed.

On the profitability front, digital services remained the key driver, with EBITDA at ₹20,041 crore, followed by the O2C segment at ₹14,520 crore. Retail EBITDA stood at ₹6,921 crore, while the Oil and Gas segment contributed ₹4,195 crore.